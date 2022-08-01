No shortage of electricity: Spokesperson Power Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Power while contradicting news item aired on a private channel about data of demand and supply on Monday clarified more electricity is available in the system as compared to the demand.

In a statement, the Spokesperson said there is no shortage of the electricity in the country adding that current the generation stood at 19,500 MW.