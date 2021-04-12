UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Equipments Despite Severe Third Wave Of COVID-19: Ch Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

No shortage of equipments despite severe third wave of COVID-19: Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan despite the country facing the third severe wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan despite the country facing the third severe wave of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated, "Despite the third severe wave of COVID-19 and severe pressure on hospitals, there is no shortage of safety equipment, ventilators and other equipment in Pakistan" "We could get this self-sufficiency through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the defense establishment and the private sector", Chaudhry Fawad said.

"Inshallah this difficult time will also pass", the minister assured.

More Stories From Pakistan

