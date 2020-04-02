UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Flour, Edibles In Dir Lower: Hafizullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:06 PM

Focal persons nominated for checking edibles and daily used commodities Hafizullah on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the availability of flour and other edibles items in the districts and warned that no one would be allowed to charge over price of edibles

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Focal persons nominated for checking edibles and daily used commodities Hafizullah on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the availability of flour and other edibles items in the districts and warned that no one would be allowed to charge over price of edibles.

Talking to media persons during his visit to various bazaars to check the rates of various items and expressed satisfaction over the availability of edibles items including flour. He said there was no shortage of flour or other edibles items in the district.

He said stern action would be taken against the profiteers. There is sufficient quantity of flour, Hafizullah said during his visit to main Timargarah Bazaar.

The focal person instructed all dealers to give bill to the customers and also urged upon the customers on the occasion to request the bill.

Meanwhile, the focal persons also fined Rs5000 on the spot on a butcher named Tahir for selling meat on increase rate by not following the fixed rate.

The finance officer made it clear that no one would allow for illegal profiteering. He appealed to the city administration to form a complaint cell working for 24/7 with a WhatsApp number +923003085876 on which the general public can registered their complaints and immediate action would be taken against any violators.

