(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :District food Controller Mazhar Hussain Baloch on Sunday said that there was no shortage of flour in district.

Talking to APP, he said that sufficient stock of flour was available and he dispelled the impression of shortage of flour in the district.

The district officer told that Punjab government had fixed the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs 860.

"No one will be allowed to sell overpriced flour in markets," he added.

He made it clear that heavy fine would be imposed involved in hoarding and creating artificial shortage of flour.

"I will myself monitor the steps being taken for ensuring the regular supply of flour on fixed rates," adding that no one would be allowed to exploit the masses.