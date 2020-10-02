No shortage of flour in Hafizabad: DC

There is no shortage of wheat flour in the district and supply of the essential commodity has been doubled in the district with a view to ensure availability of flour in abundance, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :There is no shortage of wheat flour in the district and supply of the essential commodity has been doubled in the district with a view to ensure availability of flour in abundance, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here.

He directed all price control magistrates stay vigilant about hoarders and black-marketeers and show zero tolerance to those who would be found fleecing the public.

District food Controller Raheel Ahmad Butt and President Flour Mills Association Chaudhry Faisal Mehmood Langah said that the Food Department had increased supply of 42 tonnes of wheat to 84 tonnes daily and 2,730 bags of 20-kg each were being supplied daily in the area.