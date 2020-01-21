UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Flour In Kohistan: ACs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:05 PM

No shortage of flour in Kohistan: ACs

KOHISTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioners here Tuesday visited different bazaars at Dasu, headquarters of Kohistan district and inspected wheat and flour stock there.

Talking to people during the visit, Assistant Commissioners Anwar Akbar Khan and Shahryar Mahmood said there was no shortage of wheat and flour stock in Kohistan and sufficient stock was available for people's consumption.

They distributed 'atta' on Govt subsidized rate among general public on this occasion.

The assistant commissioners warned that stern action would be taking against hoarders, price hikers and violators of the Govt laws.

They directed display of price-list on permanent places inside the shops and selling of flour bags on Rs 800 per 20kgs bag on subsidized rate.

More Stories From Pakistan

