No shortage of flour in KP: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on merged districts, Ajmal Wazir has said that there was no shortage of wheat and flour in KP, but some anti-government elements want to defame government by creating artificial crisis.

Addressing a press conference here at Media Cell Civil Secretariat, Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan has directed all the Deputy Commissioner to take action against hoarders those were trying to create shortage of wheat and flour in the province.

Ajmal Wazir further said that there was no ban on transportation of flour as we were receiving flour loaded trucks from Punjab to KP.

He added that he personally visited different bazars in Peshawar along with media persons and found flour with dealers but some people highlighted in negative aspect.

Ajmal Wazir said that it was responsibility of government to provide flour to people on controlled rates. He said government will not repeat the past practice of providing bran to people in the name of flour at cheap rates.

He also warned of strict action being taken against those we were making artificial shortage of flour in province.

Responding to a query, Ajmal Wazir said that a meeting has been arranged with the Nanbais (bread bakers) Association and expressed hope that today (Tuesday) they would end their strike.