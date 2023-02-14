No shortage of flour in Multan, Bahawalpur divisions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Director food Department Adnan Badar said that flour was being provided at 1260 shops and sales points and rejected the impression of shortage of flour in the Multan division.

As per an SOP (standard operating procedure), the government is offering wheat to flour mills.

The government provided 120,000 bags of wheat to 63 flour mills. The supply of wheat has been enhanced. In Bahawalpur, 200 sales points are providing flour to masses and 140,000 bags were given to the public. He added that the government had ample stock and the supply of wheat would continue in future also.