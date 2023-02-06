No shortage of flour in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir visited flour sale points established at Committee Chowk and Shamsabad, Allama Iqbal Park and Benazir Bhutto and Red Crescent Hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir visited flour sale points established at Committee Chowk and Shamsabad, Allama Iqbal Park and Benazir Bhutto and Red Crescent Hospitals.

Accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha the Minister checked the weight and quality of flour at the flour sale points and issued orders to impose a fine of 50 thousand rupees on a flour mill for providing underweight flour bags.

The provincial minister asked the citizens about the quality of flour, expressed satisfaction over it and said that the supply of cheap flour for the citizens will not be reduced and strict action will be taken against those who compromise the quality and weight.

Dr. Jamal said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is personally monitoring the supply of flour in the province, so there should be no complaints of shortage or non-availability.

He said that there is no shortage across the division and flour is available in abundance at all the sale points. He directed the concerned staff of the food department to ensure the quality at these sale points and to continue strict monitoring of all the processes from the flour mill to the sale point.

Dr. Jamal Nasir also visited the children ward of the BBH hospital and expressed satisfaction with the medical arrangements. He reviewed the sanitary arrangements in the bathrooms of the children's ward and directed them to make improvements in a week. The provincial minister assured all possible support for the best medical facilities in the Red Crescent Hospital and directed to increase the number of cleaning staff. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir expressed his indignation over the poor sanitation arrangements in the public toilets established in Allama Iqbal Park and directed to improve the arrangements and construct one more toilet within a week.

