No shortage of flour in region: Sabeen Gul

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Rejecting baseless propaganda of Opposition, PTI MPA Sabeen Gul Sunday said there was no shortage of flour in the region as it was easily available at every point.

While talking to APP, she strongly condemned the negative propaganda of Opposition about flour.

She maintained that there was an abundant stock available in almost all markets of the city.

Sabeen Gul remarked that the government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to masses. The government is well aware of its responsibilities and it would continue to serve masses, she stated. The Opposition should refrain from doing negative propaganda, she concluded.