No Shortage Of Flour: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has claimed that there was no shortage of flour in Punjab and said Punjab government has taken strict action against 376 flour mills where license of 15 flour mills were suspended besides imposing fine amounting to Rs. six crore on violation.

Addressing a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club here on Sunday, Chohan said check posts were established to ensure whether the flour was being smuggled to KP or not.

A software was prepared which would help dealers and flour mills to maintain demand and supply.

He said those mills would be sealed which were found involved in selling flour of government wheat in the open market while instruction has been issued to officers of the food department and district administration to ensure availability of flour at a fixed price.

He said health cards were distributed to almost 60 per cent deserving in the province, tax collection was improved to 104 per cent while extra expenditure of CM Secretariat was cut down to 60 per cent by decreasing the number of camp offices from 8 to 1.

He informed that 57 per cent of developmental budget amounting to Rs. 77 billion out of Rs 350 billion was released till January 15 for the ongoing development projects in the province.

