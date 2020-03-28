No shortage of food in KP, 1.9mn families to benefit from CM relief package: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Saturday categorically stated that there was no shortage of food and others essential commodities in the province and sufficient stock was available to fulfill food requirements of masses.

In a media briefing here, Ajmal Wazir said hoarding, price hiking and illegal profiteering would not be accepted and strict action would be taken against all such elements under the law.

He said the Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a mega relief package for poor, underprivileged and vulnerable segments of the society in the view of prevailing coronavirus situation.

The Adviser said and over 1.9 household comprising 43 population of KP would be benefited from this landmark package.

Under this package, he said around 1.9 million households would get a monthly financial relief of Rs 5000 each initially for a period of three months which can be extended depending on the situation.

He said overall a relief package of Rs 32 billion has been approved for people of KP that were unprecedented in the prevailing situation.

To give relief to business community, Ajmal Wazir said KP government has approved a waver off in provincial taxes amounting to Rs 5 billion, which was praised by all.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring all the relief, assistance, rehabilitation and treatment of patients related activities in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Wazir highly praised the services of Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122, District Administration and others national and Provincial departments during the present difficult situations, saying the challenge of coronavirus could be effectively tackled with cooperation of masses.

He said state-of-the art diagnostic labs for investigation of Corona virus at DI Khan and Bannu districts would soon be established.

The Adviser said KP govt has given Rs 8 billion package for the purchase of equipment and other health services in the wake of coronavirus.