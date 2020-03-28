UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortage Of Food In KP, 1.9mn Families To Benefit From CM Relief Package: Ajmal Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

No shortage of food in KP, 1.9mn families to benefit from CM relief package: Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Saturday categorically stated that there was no shortage of food and others essential commodities in the province and sufficient stock was available to fulfill food requirements of masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Saturday categorically stated that there was no shortage of food and others essential commodities in the province and sufficient stock was available to fulfill food requirements of masses.

In a media briefing here, Ajmal Wazir said hoarding, price hiking and illegal profiteering would not be accepted and strict action would be taken against all such elements under the law.

He said the Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a mega relief package for poor, underprivileged and vulnerable segments of the society in the view of prevailing coronavirus situation.

The Adviser said and over 1.9 household comprising 43 population of KP would be benefited from this landmark package.

Under this package, he said around 1.9 million households would get a monthly financial relief of Rs 5000 each initially for a period of three months which can be extended depending on the situation.

He said overall a relief package of Rs 32 billion has been approved for people of KP that were unprecedented in the prevailing situation.

To give relief to business community, Ajmal Wazir said KP government has approved a waver off in provincial taxes amounting to Rs 5 billion, which was praised by all.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring all the relief, assistance, rehabilitation and treatment of patients related activities in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Wazir highly praised the services of Pakistan Army, Rescue-1122, District Administration and others national and Provincial departments during the present difficult situations, saying the challenge of coronavirus could be effectively tackled with cooperation of masses.

He said state-of-the art diagnostic labs for investigation of Corona virus at DI Khan and Bannu districts would soon be established.

The Adviser said KP govt has given Rs 8 billion package for the purchase of equipment and other health services in the wake of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Business Poor Price Media All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5 shopkeepers arrested for violation of Section 14 ..

1 minute ago

Russia Temporarily Shuts Borders for Car, Rail Tra ..

1 minute ago

UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: official

1 minute ago

Corona diagnostic lab set up in DI Khan: Ali Amin ..

7 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi for action against hoarde ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N sets up fund for coronavirus affectees

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.