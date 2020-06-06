UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Fuel In Multan District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:14 AM

No shortage of fuel in Multan district

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that there was no scarcity of fuel across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that there was no scarcity of fuel across the district.

The ample stock of oil was available with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Hascol and Total companies.

Aamer Khattak took notice of rumours of the shortage of petrol and diesel in the city on social media.

Assistant Commissioners have checked fuel stock availability in their respective areas and submitted a report with DC office.

According to AC Sadar report, PSO have 15 lac litre petrol and 20 lac litre diesel stock and it had doubled its fuel supply at petrol pumps. The fuel was available at all petrol pumps in Sadar Tehsil, City and citizens should avoid paying attention on rumours, DC said.

APP /sak

