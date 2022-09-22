No shortage of funds for health development projects: secretary

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch said on Thursday that no shortage of funds for all the development schemes in Punjab health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch said on Thursday that no shortage of funds for all the development schemes in Punjab health sector.

While presiding over a meeting to review all the schemes of development for the year 2022-23, he said work on all ongoing development projects in Punjab was progressing rapidly.

The secretary said that all the schemes included in the pipeline were being approved and the progress of the ongoing development projects was being continuously reviewed.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti were present on the occasion.