UrduPoint.com

No Shortage Of Funds For Health Development Projects: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 08:03 PM

No shortage of funds for health development projects: secretary

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch said on Thursday that no shortage of funds for all the development schemes in Punjab health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch said on Thursday that no shortage of funds for all the development schemes in Punjab health sector.

While presiding over a meeting to review all the schemes of development for the year 2022-23, he said work on all ongoing development projects in Punjab was progressing rapidly.

The secretary said that all the schemes included in the pipeline were being approved and the progress of the ongoing development projects was being continuously reviewed.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Progress All

Recent Stories

Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Puti ..

Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin Soon - Source

9 seconds ago
 German Fighter Jets to Conduct Training Flights Ov ..

German Fighter Jets to Conduct Training Flights Over Estonia - Estonian General ..

10 seconds ago
 46 criminals, 7 POs held

46 criminals, 7 POs held

12 seconds ago
 WAPDA chairman visits Diamer Basha Dam

WAPDA chairman visits Diamer Basha Dam

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye sends more 'Kindness Trains' to flood-hit ..

Turkiye sends more 'Kindness Trains' to flood-hit Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Price of three items reduced

Price of three items reduced

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.