No Shortage Of Life Saving Medicines In Country: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr. Nelson Azeem, informed the National Assembly on Thursday that there is neither a shortage of life-saving medicines, including insulin and cancer treatments, nor have their prices increased in the country.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Dr. Sharmila Faruqui and others regarding the alarming shortage and price hike of life-saving medicines, the Parliamentary Secretary said that there was a temporary shortage of insulin and cancer medicines in May, but the issue has since been resolved.

He said that in addition to imports, insulin and cancer medicines are also being manufactured locally.

Dr. Azeem said that these medicines must be stored at specific temperatures and are therefore available at select medical stores equipped with the necessary facilities.

He said pharmaceutical companies are allowed to increase medicine prices by 3.14% in July but no such increase has been implemented so far.

