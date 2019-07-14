UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Medicine In Astore: DHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

No shortage of medicine in Astore: DHO

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Khurshid Ahmed Sunday said there was no shortage of medicine in the district and all the dispensaries had been provided enough stock of medicines for summer season.

He said all the doctors in the DHQ hospital were doing their duties properly and honestly and serving the poor people.

The DHO said action would be taken against any paramedical staff found not doing duty properly or received any complain from people.

