No Shortage Of Medicine In District, Dispensaries :DHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

No shortage of medicine in district, dispensaries :DHO

DHO khursheed Ahmed on Monday said that there was no shortage of medicine in Astore district and all the dispensaries have been provided enough stock of medicines for winter season

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :DHO khursheed Ahmed on Monday said that there was no shortage of medicine in Astore district and all the dispensaries have been provided enough stock of medicines for winter season.

He said that all the doctors in the DHQ hospital were doing their duties with honesty and serving the poor people of Astore.

He further said that if any of the paramedical staff found not doing his duty properly,stern action would be taken against him.

