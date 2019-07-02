No shortage of medicines in any govt hospital in GB: Barkat

(@imziishan)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Barkat Jamil here Tuesday said there was no shortage of medicines in any government hospital in the province and sufficient stock was available to cater patients' requirements.

Talking to media persons, he said the government was taking keen interest in development of health sector and allocated a huge amount for its strengthening in the upcoming budget.

Barkat Jamil rejected the impression of shortage of medicines in any hospital of the province and said that sufficient stock was available in all the hospitals.

He instructed District Health Officers (DHOs) to ensure smooth supply of medicines to far flung hospitals.

Jamil said strict action would be taken against the employees of health department who found absent from duties.