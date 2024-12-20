No Shortage Of Medicines In Kurram: Barrister Saif
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister for KP for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif clarified that there was no shortage of medicines in Kurram district and all emergency medicines provided to Parachinar hospitals.
He said that medical and life saving medicines were also dispatched in Kurram, adding that negotiation of grand tribal jirga on Kurram situation was in progress in Kohat and hopefully the problem would be addressed in next few days.
Talking to media, Barrister Saif said that KP Govt was committed to provide all modern facilities to Govt hospitals in the province.
He said that dismantling of bankers and handing over of heavy weapons to Govt authorities were necessary for lasting peace in Kurram.
The CM aide sought the cooperation of tribal elders and Maliks of Kurram in persuading warring tribes in handing over of heavy weapons and rocket launchers besides vacation of bunkers.
He said the Govt would not allow further unrest in the Kurram and strict action would be taken against violators.
Recent Stories
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held2 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to fight against crimes: DPO2 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for fostering discipline among youth through sports2 minutes ago
-
No shortage of medicines in Kurram: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s Matric to Ph.D admissions to begin from January 1 across country11 minutes ago
-
PPD discussion shares insights for crafting sustainable solutions to empower women12 minutes ago
-
Polio worker passes away during duty12 minutes ago
-
Youth Directorate engages 2,500 youth in various training programs in six months12 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders seek global support for Kashmiris on Int’l Human Solidarity Day12 minutes ago
-
Man dies, 2 others receive injuries in altercation12 minutes ago
-
DC Tank for effective implementation of Awami Agenda program12 minutes ago
-
Provincial Alliance for Sustainable tobacco urges KP govt to address emerging threats of e-cigarette ..1 hour ago