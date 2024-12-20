Open Menu

No Shortage Of Medicines In Kurram: Barrister Saif

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Chief Minister for KP for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif clarified that there was no shortage of medicines in Kurram district and all emergency medicines provided to Parachinar hospitals.

He said that medical and life saving medicines were also dispatched in Kurram, adding that negotiation of grand tribal jirga on Kurram situation was in progress in Kohat and hopefully the problem would be addressed in next few days.

Talking to media, Barrister Saif said that KP Govt was committed to provide all modern facilities to Govt hospitals in the province.

He said that dismantling of bankers and handing over of heavy weapons to Govt authorities were necessary for lasting peace in Kurram.

The CM aide sought the cooperation of tribal elders and Maliks of Kurram in persuading warring tribes in handing over of heavy weapons and rocket launchers besides vacation of bunkers.

He said the Govt would not allow further unrest in the Kurram and strict action would be taken against violators.

