Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

No Shortage Of Meters In LESCO: Hafiz Nauman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 09:04 PM

No shortage of meters in LESCO: Hafiz Nauman

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Mian Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said on Tuesday that there was no shortage of single phase meters while three phase meters were also being received by LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Mian Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said on Tuesday that there was no shortage of single phase meters while three phase meters were also being received by LESCO.

Talking to media after holding an open court (Khuli Kachehry) of LESCO's Central Circle here, he added that emergency measures were being taken by the BoD to end shortage of material in the company. "It has also been ensured that development and repair works across the LESCO region are completed almost 100 percent before the holy month of Ramadan," he mentioned.

Hafiz Nauman said that by implementing the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, they had started a series of open court (Khuli Kachehry) in all circles of LESCO and 21st such meeting was held today. The main purpose of this initiative was to bridge the distance between the LESCO management and the customers, and now any customer could register his complaint to the LESCO officers at any time.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider and Customer Services Director Rai Asghar listened to customers' complaints and issued instructions to the relevant officers to resolve their complaints immediately.

The BoD Member Jahanzeb Badar, SE Central Muhammad Rashid, consultant Public Relations Afshan Mudassar and other officers of the circle were also present. A large number of consumers belonging to different areas of the circle approached the LESCO's top management in the open court.

Meanwhile, the LESCO also issued its two-day shutdown schedule for necessary maintenance and repair of transmission lines. According to schedule, the power supply would remain suspended from feeders of Shalamar 1 & 2, Zamzam Steel, Wapda Colony, Umar Farooq, Karol Tube Well, Mahmood Buti, Shama Steel, Yusuf Steel, Shadipora, Sultan Mahmood Road, Salahuddin Road, Shalimar Chowk, Multani Colony, Alia Town, Garden Town, Ghori Town, Air Force Society, Naseerabad, Idris Shaheed and Ghulam Rasool feeder from 7 am to 12pm on April 12.

On April 13 from 7 am to 12 pm, the power supply would remain suspended from feeders of Sukh Chain grid: US Apparel 5, US Denim, Feeders from Chowhang Grid: US Apparel, Jubilee Town Grid Feeders from Defense Road, US Apparel, Manu Textile, New Ghazi Grid: Power supply will remain suspended from Nishtar Colony, System Limited, and Eden City.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Road Rashid Circle Ghazi April Textile Media All From Top LESCO Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf stre ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf stresses importance of involving i ..

5 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervor

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervor

5 minutes ago
 NCC playing key role in ensuring new curriculum: F ..

NCC playing key role in ensuring new curriculum: Federal Education Minister Rana ..

25 seconds ago
 No compromise to be made on defense, integrity of ..

No compromise to be made on defense, integrity of country: Qadir

26 seconds ago
 Europe Will Have 'Ample' Energy Storage for Next W ..

Europe Will Have 'Ample' Energy Storage for Next Winter - US Energy Ambassador

28 seconds ago
 Journalist Abass Kassar passes away in Hyderabad

Journalist Abass Kassar passes away in Hyderabad

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.