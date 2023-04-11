No shortage of meters in LESCO: Hafiz Nauman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Mian Hafiz Muhammad Nauman said on Tuesday that there was no shortage of single phase meters while three phase meters were also being received by LESCO.

Talking to media after holding an open court (Khuli Kachehry) of LESCO's Central Circle here, he added that emergency measures were being taken by the BoD to end shortage of material in the company. "It has also been ensured that development and repair works across the LESCO region are completed almost 100 percent before the holy month of Ramadan," he mentioned.

Hafiz Nauman said that by implementing the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, they had started a series of open court (Khuli Kachehry) in all circles of LESCO and 21st such meeting was held today. The main purpose of this initiative was to bridge the distance between the LESCO management and the customers, and now any customer could register his complaint to the LESCO officers at any time.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider and Customer Services Director Rai Asghar listened to customers' complaints and issued instructions to the relevant officers to resolve their complaints immediately.

The BoD Member Jahanzeb Badar, SE Central Muhammad Rashid, consultant Public Relations Afshan Mudassar and other officers of the circle were also present. A large number of consumers belonging to different areas of the circle approached the LESCO's top management in the open court.

Meanwhile, the LESCO also issued its two-day shutdown schedule for necessary maintenance and repair of transmission lines. According to schedule, the power supply would remain suspended from feeders of Shalamar 1 & 2, Zamzam Steel, Wapda Colony, Umar Farooq, Karol Tube Well, Mahmood Buti, Shama Steel, Yusuf Steel, Shadipora, Sultan Mahmood Road, Salahuddin Road, Shalimar Chowk, Multani Colony, Alia Town, Garden Town, Ghori Town, Air Force Society, Naseerabad, Idris Shaheed and Ghulam Rasool feeder from 7 am to 12pm on April 12.

On April 13 from 7 am to 12 pm, the power supply would remain suspended from feeders of Sukh Chain grid: US Apparel 5, US Denim, Feeders from Chowhang Grid: US Apparel, Jubilee Town Grid Feeders from Defense Road, US Apparel, Manu Textile, New Ghazi Grid: Power supply will remain suspended from Nishtar Colony, System Limited, and Eden City.