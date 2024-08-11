Open Menu

No Shortage Of New Meters; Says CEO Mepco

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

No shortage of new meters; says CEO Mepco

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani said that 49,108 new meters had been released across the region and there was no shortage of new meters in the Company.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CEO Mepco said that Mepco was one of the largest power supply company ensuring all possible facilities for consumers. He said that special efforts had been made to provide new meters to consumers at the earliest.

He said that 49,108 new meters had been released to the consumers who paid demand notice till July 31, 2024.

According to the Material Management section of Mepco, 47,792 domestic single phase meters with 477,920 meter PVC Wire and 1316 single phase commercial meters with 13,160 meter PVC wire have been released across the region.

All Superintending Engineers have been directed to collect new meters from the regional store and provide it to consumers at the earliest.

