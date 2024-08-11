No Shortage Of New Meters; Says CEO Mepco
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani said that 49,108 new meters had been released across the region and there was no shortage of new meters in the Company.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CEO Mepco said that Mepco was one of the largest power supply company ensuring all possible facilities for consumers. He said that special efforts had been made to provide new meters to consumers at the earliest.
He said that 49,108 new meters had been released to the consumers who paid demand notice till July 31, 2024.
According to the Material Management section of Mepco, 47,792 domestic single phase meters with 477,920 meter PVC Wire and 1316 single phase commercial meters with 13,160 meter PVC wire have been released across the region.
All Superintending Engineers have been directed to collect new meters from the regional store and provide it to consumers at the earliest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah7 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz7 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club7 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti7 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days7 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1210 hours ago