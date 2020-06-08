No shortage of petrol, diesel in country: Omar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Monday informed the National Assembly that there was no shortage of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil in the country and the government would enforce its writ by taking action against those trying to create artificial shortage.

Giving a policy statement in the lower house of the Parliament, he said the government was battling against the mafias, adding profiteers at some places were trying to create shortage.

He said new prices for petroleum products were announced on June 1.

There were 10 days of reserves of the petroleum products and new ships were arriving to meet the energy needs of the country.

The minister said he held a meeting with representatives of oil marketing companies and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and they were agreed that they would not let the petrol stations go dry.

Omar Ayub said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was asked to investigate and check the inventories of petrol stations.

It was noted that five percent petrol stations were creating artificial shortage and in case they continued with this practice their licences would be cancelled and action would be taken.