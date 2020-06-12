UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortage Of Petrol In District

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

No shortage of petrol in district

Petrol is available in the district as sale continued at all pumps while a fine was imposed on a pump owing to overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Petrol is available in the district as sale continued at all pumps while a fine was imposed on a pump owing to overcharging.

Due to effective check and balance system of district administration, the crisis of petrol have finished.

Monitoring of petrol supply from oil companies and consumption data at pumps have brought fruit, an official release issued here on Friday said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R), Tayyab Khan directed the price magistrates to check the availability of petrol and diesel at the pumps and they had submitted their report with his office, it added.

As many as, Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on Seu CNG pumps located at Sher Shah Road for overcharging.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Oil Fine Road Sale Price All From

Recent Stories

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

41 minutes ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

56 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 pandemic: Pakistan Ulema Council urges ca ..

34 seconds ago

IGP approves re-delimitation of 20 police stations ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.