No shortage of petrol in district

Petrol is available in the district as sale continued at all pumps while a fine was imposed on a pump owing to overcharging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Petrol is available in the district as sale continued at all pumps while a fine was imposed on a pump owing to overcharging.

Due to effective check and balance system of district administration, the crisis of petrol have finished.

Monitoring of petrol supply from oil companies and consumption data at pumps have brought fruit, an official release issued here on Friday said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R), Tayyab Khan directed the price magistrates to check the availability of petrol and diesel at the pumps and they had submitted their report with his office, it added.

As many as, Rs 10,000 fine was imposed on Seu CNG pumps located at Sher Shah Road for overcharging.