No Shortage Of Petrol In ICT: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 07:08 PM

No shortage of petrol in ICT: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Deputy commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday said that there was no shortage of fuel, and people should avoid creating panic.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Irfan Nawaz Memon said, "The adequate reserves of petrol and diesel are available in all petrol pumps under the jurisdiction of ICT administration.

" "The administration has received no complaint of petrol shortage in any area," he added.

He highlighted that some pumps have less stock of petrol including Hascol (Lethrar road), ZIC (Tramri chowk), Shell pumps at F-7, Embassy Road, I-8 and Jhangi Syedan.

He informed that ICT administration also sealed three fuel stations and arrested three violators.

The teams also sealed seven illegal LPG filling station on corrupt practices, he said.

