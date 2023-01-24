No shortage of petrol in Peshawar: Chairman Tankers' Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman PSO Tankers Association, Muhammad Irshad on Tuesday categorically said that there was no shortage of petrol in Peshawar and news circulated in this regard were totally baseless

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman PSO Tankers Association, Muhammad Irshad on Tuesday categorically said that there was no shortage of petrol in Peshawar and news circulated in this regard were totally baseless.

Talking to the media here, Muhammad Irshad said people have nothing to worry about petrol availability in Peshawar adding there was no need to pay heed towards such rumors.

He said the district has sufficient stock of the petrol that was being provided on a regular basis to the vehicles. Even though the petrol pumps were witnessing a rush, however, all the consumers were being provided the commodity, he added.

"We have sufficient stock of petrol and more tankers are on way to supply petrol to the gas stations in Peshawar," Irshad said.

He informed that some of the oil tankers were facing delays in reaching Peshawar however the situation with regard to the availability of petrol was totally under control.