No Shortage Of Protective Equipments In Mianwali Hospitals: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

No shortage of protective equipments in Mianwali hospitals: DC

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah Friday said Punjab government had provided protective equipments to the DHQ and THQ medical and paramedical staffers to curb coronavirus pandemic.

The rural health centers also had been furnished protective equipments as per government standard operating procedure (SOP) across the district.

He said they had also been provided masks, uniforms and other necessary items which could be helpful for them during screening and treatment process of the coronavirus infected patients.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Parvez Iqbal briefed the deputy commissioner in a review meeting here on this day.

He informed that there was no shortage of protective equipments stock here at health department adding a good news that the coronavirus patients were getting speedy recovery in Mianwali.

Dr Parvez Iqbal told that according to schedule the teats of corona-patients had been sent to laboratory and the report would be expected in negative.

The deputy commissioner directed the health CEO for making sure on the implementation of the SOP issued by the government of Punjab.

On his occasion, officers of Pakistan army were also present there.

