No Shortage Of Sugar, Flour In District: DC

Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

No shortage of sugar, flour in district: DC

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza on Wednesday said there would be no shortage of sugar and flour in the district as 125 tons sugar had been supplied to Hafizabad.

He said that sugar was being made available to consumers in the district at Rs. 83 per kg in open market while it was available at Rs. 81 per kg in the Sahulat Bazaars. The second supply of sugar consignment was expected within next few days, he added.

Moreover, flour supply had also been increased to 3315 bags of 20 kg each.

As many as 1500 bags of 20 kg each were being supplied in Sahulat Bazaars daily while 1815 bags to the shopkeepers in open market. He further said that flour was being sold at Rs. 837 per bag in the Sahulat Bazaar while it was available in the open market at Rs. 860 per bag.

He directed the Special price Control Magistrates to keep vigilant eye on shopkeepers in the open markets and Sahulat Bazaars and take stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

