No Shortage Of Sugar In Country
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) spokesman said that there is no shortage of sugar in the country and people with vested interests are creating unrest in the country by spreading rumors regarding sugar paucity.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the spokesman said that grocery merchants, speculators and hoarders were spreading baseless rumors and hatching a conspiracy against the country's second largest agricultural industry.
Like other industries in the country, the sugar industry should be allowed to operate freely and be given a free market facility by giving complete deregulation.
There is an appeal to the government to completely deregulate the sugar sector and save it from destruction, he added.
