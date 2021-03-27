No shortage of sugar in country: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said there was no shortage of sugar in the country but mafia had always created artificial crisis of the commodity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said sugar was available in rich quantity in the country.

He said the government would take strict action against those who were involved in creating shortage of sugar and it would also take action against illegal sugar storage.

The government would introduce reforms in the national system to improve the working capacity and capabilities of the institutions, he added.

Replying to a question, he said there was needed to bring reforms in the power sector.

Shahbaz Gill said reshuffling in the cabinet was the constitutional right of the prime minister.