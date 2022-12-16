'No shortage of urea fertiliser in Punjab'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :During the Rabi crop season 2022, almost 2,350,000 metric tonnes of urea will be required and there is no shortage of the fertiliser in any part of the province.

According to the Punjab Agriculture Department sources, a crackdown on hoarding of urea fertilizer and its selling at exorbitant prices was under way currently.

Sources said that 150 people had been arrested, who were involved in hoarding and black marketing of urea, whereas Rs 50 million fine had been imposed in this regard.

Farmers could lodge their complaint on 0300-2955539 regarding hoarding of urea and its selling at high rate, sources added.