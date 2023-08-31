No shortage of urea fertilizer in Sargodha division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain said that there was no shortage of urea fertilizer in the division.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that selling of fertilizers was being ensured on merit across the division.

He said 80,000 bags of urea fertilizer were present in stock to various dealers so there was no shortage of fertilizers in the district.

A crackdown was going on against hoarders and profiteers in four districts of the division without any discrimination, he said, adding that so far 16 cases had been registered against profiteers in the division.

A total 18 'Kissan Sahulat Centers' were set up in the division for the convenience offarmers while a bumper yield of cotton was expected this year, he added.