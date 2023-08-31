Open Menu

No Shortage Of Urea Fertilizer In Sargodha Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

No shortage of urea fertilizer in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain said that there was no shortage of urea fertilizer in the division.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that selling of fertilizers was being ensured on merit across the division.

He said 80,000 bags of urea fertilizer were present in stock to various dealers so there was no shortage of fertilizers in the district.

A crackdown was going on against hoarders and profiteers in four districts of the division without any discrimination, he said, adding that so far 16 cases had been registered against profiteers in the division.

A total 18 'Kissan Sahulat Centers' were set up in the division for the convenience offarmers while a bumper yield of cotton was expected this year, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Agriculture Cotton Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

11 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

56 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

1 hour ago
Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

1 hour ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

1 hour ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

1 hour ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

2 hours ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan