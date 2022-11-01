No shortage of ventilators in govt hospitals in Punjab: health deptt

The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education denied the news regarding the shortage of ventilators in the government hospitals of Punjab

According to health department sources, 1850 ventilators were fully functional for patients in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Punjab Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said that there were 39 ventilators including backup in General Hospital Lahore.

There was no shortage of ventilators for the treatment of patients in governmentteaching hospitals of Punjab, he added.