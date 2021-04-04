UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Water In Ramazan: Wasa Chairman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tariq Mehmood Sunday said that there would be no water shortage in Ramazan as the agency had taken special measures to ensure uninterrupted supply to its consumers.

Talking to APP, he said that 524 tube wells and 160 filtration plants during the month of Ramazan would be operational without any interruption and a special cell had been established to deal with emergency complaints, he added.

He warned any negligence and laxity at the part of water section staff both in office and at tubewells would not be tolerated.

He urged the consumers to register Water Complaint Sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khayban-e-Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony.

He appealed the consumers to not waste water and asked them to plug leakages in pipelines of their houses and all taps should be tightly closed, he added.

On the other hand, the residents of Adiala road are facing acute water shortage of the last many days, there were no proper arrangements to maintain water supply in the area.

The residents urged the concerned authorities to make sure regular water supply in the area before the start of Ramazan.

A complainant Muhammad Yousaf said, "We have to fetch water from far away to meet the daily needs." He said "We can't afford water tanker as it was hard to pay Rs2,000 twice a week for water supply." He said repeated complaints were lodged but WASA had not taken any action yet.

