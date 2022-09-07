No shortage of water purification tablets in province : Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Wednesday said that there was no shortage of water purification tablets in the province.

The Health Department spokesperson said that Aquatabs and other water purification tablets of the same formula were available in large quantities in the market.

He said that profiteers made an attempt to create artificial crisis but due to strict monitoring of drug inspectors, their attempts were foiled.

The spokesperson said that supply of water purification tablets had been increased to flood-affected areas keeping in view clean drinking water problem in these areas.

He said that on the directives of Health Minister, drug inspectors were closely monitoring to ensure the supply of medicines in the flood-hit areas.