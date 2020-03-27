UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortage Of Wheat Flour In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:32 PM

No shortage of wheat flour in Bahawalpur

Wheat flour is being sold in Bahawalpur on fixed prices and there is no shortage of flour in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Wheat flour is being sold in Bahawalpur on fixed prices and there is no shortage of flour in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, flour mills are getting wheat according to the quota and flour is available at grocery shops and flour sale points in adequate quantity.

He told that wheat flour is being sold in the district at Rs 402 per 10 kilograms bag and Rs 805 per 20 kilograms bag.

He told that strict action would be taken against hoarding and overpricing of flour.

He further told that price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 928 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 33 shops. Fine of Rs 56100 was collected from shop owners.

Related Topics

Shortage Fine Sale Bahawalpur Price Market From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

PCB releases NOC policy for its players

3 minutes ago

Stranded Pakistanis should be brought back. : Mian ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes G20 Leaders’ Comm ..

7 minutes ago

Two of 83 corona suspects tested positive in AJK

10 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera- the next ..

12 minutes ago

Bullet-riddled body found in Tharparkar

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.