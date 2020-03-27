No shortage of wheat flour in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Wheat flour is being sold in Bahawalpur on fixed prices and there is no shortage of flour in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Wheat flour is being sold in Bahawalpur on fixed prices and there is no shortage of flour in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, flour mills are getting wheat according to the quota and flour is available at grocery shops and flour sale points in adequate quantity.

He told that wheat flour is being sold in the district at Rs 402 per 10 kilograms bag and Rs 805 per 20 kilograms bag.

He told that strict action would be taken against hoarding and overpricing of flour.

He further told that price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 928 shops and markets today and found irregularities at 33 shops. Fine of Rs 56100 was collected from shop owners.