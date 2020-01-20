UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortage Of Wheat, Flour In Buner District: DC

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

No shortage of wheat, flour in Buner district: DC

Deputy Commissioner Buner district, Muhammad Khalid on Monday categorically said there was no shortage of wheat and flour in the district and sufficient stock was available to cater consumers' need

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Buner district, Muhammad Khalid on Monday categorically said there was no shortage of wheat and flour in the district and sufficient stock was available to cater consumers' need.

He expressed these views while talking to people, members of flour mills association and dealers during his visit to different bazaars to personally monitor the situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioners and senior officers of Food Department were present on the occasion.

"There is no 'Atta' crisis in the district, elements involved in creating artificial crisis would be strictly dealt under the relevant food laws", he said.

The district administration is distributing 4,312 bags of 20 KG per Rs 800 on subsidized rate.

The Deputy Commissioner said provision of flour to people's on subsidize rate was top priority of the district administration and those shopkeepers, traders and 'Atta' dealers found guilty of charging consumers with extra money would be dealt in accordance to law.

He said hoarding and price hike of wheat and flour was unacceptable and expressed the hope that traders and flour mills association would provide inexpensive flour to people's on subsidized rate in line with Government directives.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Price Buner Muhammad Ali Money Government Wheat Top

Recent Stories

Narowal Sports City Case: AC rejects NAB plea for ..

5 minutes ago

Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy

8 minutes ago

Sadia Imam says she left showbiz on husband's wish

8 minutes ago

Berlin Conference on Libya Can Move Political Proc ..

8 minutes ago

England win third Test v South Africa, take 2-1 se ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korea to jack up spending on energy R&D in 2020 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.