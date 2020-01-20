No shortage of wheat, flour in Buner district: DC

Deputy Commissioner Buner district, Muhammad Khalid on Monday categorically said there was no shortage of wheat and flour in the district and sufficient stock was available to cater consumers' need

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Buner district, Muhammad Khalid on Monday categorically said there was no shortage of wheat and flour in the district and sufficient stock was available to cater consumers' need.

He expressed these views while talking to people, members of flour mills association and dealers during his visit to different bazaars to personally monitor the situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioners and senior officers of Food Department were present on the occasion.

"There is no 'Atta' crisis in the district, elements involved in creating artificial crisis would be strictly dealt under the relevant food laws", he said.

The district administration is distributing 4,312 bags of 20 KG per Rs 800 on subsidized rate.

The Deputy Commissioner said provision of flour to people's on subsidize rate was top priority of the district administration and those shopkeepers, traders and 'Atta' dealers found guilty of charging consumers with extra money would be dealt in accordance to law.

He said hoarding and price hike of wheat and flour was unacceptable and expressed the hope that traders and flour mills association would provide inexpensive flour to people's on subsidized rate in line with Government directives.