No shortage of wheat flour in district: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that there was no shortage of wheat flour in the district.

During his visit to the Sasta Atta sales points here on Thursday, he said that 10 kg flour bags were available at notified rates of Rs 648 per bag at 80 sales points in the district.

The wheat flour bags were also available at 1,251 notified shops.

Earlier, he checked record of the sale of flour and talked with people about the availability of flour.