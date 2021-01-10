No shortage of wheat , flour in KP: Advisor CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman said on Sunday that presently 6,000 metric tonnes of wheat was being supplied to the flour mills on daily basis and the province has enough stock of wheat to meet the market demand.

Talking to journalists, he said that around 219,000 sacks of subsidized flour at official subsidized rate of Rs. 860 per 20 kg per were being provided to the people across the province.

He said that 7,000 metric tonnes of wheat would be supplied to the flour mills on daily basis in the province, which is 50 percent more than demand of the province.

He said there was no shortage of wheat or flour in any part of the province.

He said that plenty of wheat was avaliable with provincial food department and the quota could be further increased He said that all resources were being utilized to check flour prices in markets, adding mobile teams were working on an emergency basis in all the districts to monitor the sale points of subsidized flour.

He said that joint teams of the Food Department and district administration were monitoring flour mills , flour dealers and food marketss to control prices of edible items.

He said that a ship carrying 63,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat was arrived at Karachi port and other shipment would reach in February.

Food Advisor Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman informed that to provide relief to people , the government would give subsidy of Rs 10 billion on flour by April.

He said that preparations was already started to procure wheat for next year.

He said that rise in oil ( Ghee ) prices was linked with international market, while prices of other edible items , vegetables and fruits were stable and in control.

He said that subsidized flour points had been set up at village council level in all districtsHe said province had presently 300,000 metric tons of wheat, adding 200,000 metric tons to be received from PASSCO and 120,000 metric tons from TCP.