Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

No shortage of wheat flour or wheat in Abbottabad: Shad Muhammad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :District Food Controller Abbottabad Shad Muhammad Thursday said that there is no shortage of wheat flour in Abbottabad and it's easily available at sales points and open markets. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The food controller further said that instead of amassing flour, if we purchase it according to our needs then it is available in abundance. Shad Muhammad said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has increased the provincial wheat quota from 5,000 tons to 6,500 tons per day.

He said that district Abbottabad is given a quota of 234 tonnes of wheat per day, out of which 8,190 bags of 20 kg are given to the designated sale points across the district, if any shopkeeper or dealer is found involved in any negligence or irregularity we will take strict action against them.

Shad Muhammad said that due to these effective measures of the provincial government, the price of flour has been significantly reduced. At present, there is no shortage of flour and wheat in the district and province.

He said that there is plenty of wheat flour in the market and district administration and the food department are playing their role in ensuring the supply of flour to the people, the rate of subsidized wheat flour is fixed at Rs. 1,295 per 20 kg.

District food controller said that in Punjab or other open markets, the rate of double super flour which had gone up to 3,000 is now 2,700 rupees and fine flour which went up to 3,300 rupees now reduced to 2,900 rupees and its rate will be reduced further.

