No Shortage Of Wheat In GB: Ikramullah

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Director Civil Supply Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Ikramullah Baig Tuesday said that there was no shortage of wheat in any district of Gilgit Baltistan and the commodity had been supplied enough to the upper areas of districts

Talking to media he said we had established wheat godowns at various points of all the districts and supply to these godowns was continued.

He said government was striving to facilitate the people residing in far flung areas and for this purpose district officers had been instructed to ensure the provision of wheat to the area people.

