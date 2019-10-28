UrduPoint.com
No Shortage Of Wheat In GB: Ikramullah Baig

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Director Civil Supply Gilgit Baltistan Ikramullah Baig Monday said enough wheat has been supplied to upper areas of different districts of Gilgit Baltistan and there is no shortage of wheat in any district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Director Civil Supply Gilgit Baltistan Ikramullah Baig Monday said enough wheat has been supplied to upper areas of different districts of Gilgit Baltistan and there is no shortage of wheat in any district.

Talking to media persons he said, "We had build wheat depots at various main points of all the districts and the supply of wheat to these depots was continued." He said that efforts were being made to facilitate people residing in far-flung areas of GB.

He said strict instructions have been given to district officers to perform their duties properly and ensure provision of wheat to the people without any difficulty.

