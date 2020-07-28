No shortage of wheat in KP: Food Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Tuesday said that 2000 metric ton of wheat per day was being provided to flour mills in the province for timely supply of subsidized flour to people.

He said this during a meeting with Secretary Food Department Khushal Khan and Director Food Department Zubair Khan.

He said that distribution process of flour under government quota was underway in the entire province which was being monitored by food department. He added that distribution of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860 has been released to citizens on daily basis across the province.

The minister said the government quota has been released before the time to provide relief to the people, adding, the food department has no shortage of wheat.

Briefing the meeting, the Food Department Director said that in view of timely and subsidized supply of flour to the people, different points for distribution had been set up at various places in Peshawar.

He informed that officers of the department were visiting flour mills and flour distribution points across the province to ensure availability of subsidized flour to the citizens.