No shortage of wheat in Punjab: Raja Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez Sunday said that there was no shortage of wheat in the province.

The government would not leave loose those who wanted to create a crisis of 'atta' during Ramadan and would not allow any imbalance in demand and supply in special Ramadan bazars including general market across the province, he added. Increase in the support price of wheat had been made on the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan in view of benefiting the farmers and increasing the production of wheat which would have no effect on the existing stock of wheat and flour will be made available at pre-determined rates.

He said this while addressing a gathering in New Mohalla UC 46 after inaugurating the newly constructed road .

Raja Rashid said that the national resources were the public belonging and PTI government was ensuring the transparent use of these resources on public welfare schemes and this was the change we were talking about.

He mentioned "We are the guards of national exchequer and are spending every penny of it on public welfare projects with utmost honesty." He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar had adopted a uniform and non-discriminatory policy for the development of the entire province and provision of basic amenities to the people.

"For the first time in the history of the province, contracts of construction work are being awarded on merit and it is being ensured with utmost care that public money is spent only on public welfare and no corruption is occurred", he added.

In the public court, the provincial minister listened to the personal and collective problems of the people including traders and issued instructions to the concerned authorities on the spot for their solution.