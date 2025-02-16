No shortcuts in legal cases, PTI founder must face courts: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a single-point agenda—securing the release of its founder.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that legal cases against the PTI founder must go through due judicial process, and there can be no shortcuts in this regard.

“He should face the cases, appear before the courts, and prove his innocence,” Muqam said.

He further criticized the PTI founder, claiming that his statements frequently contradict one another.

“They always seek shortcuts and are willing to go to any extent for political gains,” he added.

Regarding negotiations, Muqam clarified that the government did not initiate talks; rather, PTI reached out for dialogue. “However, before even receiving a response to their written demands, they walked away,” he added.

He said that negotiating with such an unserious political party is futile, as they prioritize personal interests over national concerns.