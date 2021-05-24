UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Side-effects Of Covid-19 Vaccine In Country So Far': Nausheen Hamid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

'No side-effects of Covid-19 vaccine in country so far': Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that no reaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in country so far and vaccination drive progressing smoothly.

Talking to a private news channel, she called upon citizens to shun propaganda against vaccination to ensure safety of their health from being crippled by Covid virus, adding, a speedy roll out of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She asked citizens specially youth to shun COVID-19 vaccine propaganda on social media as it is very important to protect you and your loved once.

Certificate for vaccination will be issued from the National Database and Registration Authority website or Nadra office as per standard procedure, she said, adding, any Pakistani having a valid passport and visa for any country can get vaccinated from any vaccination centre.

She said vaccines are currently being provided free of charge to citizens by the Pakistani government, adding, Pakistan has an adequate amount of Covid-19 vaccine and there won't be any shortage in the future as well.

She said text messages are sent to eligible people according to vaccination center's and there's nothing to be worried about as the country has no shortage of doses.

"The government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of population are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time", she added.

Pakistan is also start its local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine and more huge consignments of Chinese vaccine are reaching in country, she mentioned.

She urging citizens specially travelers and tourists to continue to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of the virus, adding, vaccines are very important to prevent the virus from spreading, but what is even more important is following SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage China Social Media Visa From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Resumption of work on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline pr ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses decline in COVID-19 cases durin ..

22 minutes ago

IGP lauds role of ITP in maintaining traffic flow

34 minutes ago

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi chairs second ..

45 minutes ago

OIC Condemns two Deadly Attacks in Northeastern Bu ..

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.