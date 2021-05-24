'No side-effects of Covid-19 vaccine in country so far': Nausheen Hamid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that no reaction or side-effects of COVID-19 vaccine in country so far and vaccination drive progressing smoothly.

Talking to a private news channel, she called upon citizens to shun propaganda against vaccination to ensure safety of their health from being crippled by Covid virus, adding, a speedy roll out of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She asked citizens specially youth to shun COVID-19 vaccine propaganda on social media as it is very important to protect you and your loved once.

Certificate for vaccination will be issued from the National Database and Registration Authority website or Nadra office as per standard procedure, she said, adding, any Pakistani having a valid passport and visa for any country can get vaccinated from any vaccination centre.

She said vaccines are currently being provided free of charge to citizens by the Pakistani government, adding, Pakistan has an adequate amount of Covid-19 vaccine and there won't be any shortage in the future as well.

She said text messages are sent to eligible people according to vaccination center's and there's nothing to be worried about as the country has no shortage of doses.

"The government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of population are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time", she added.

Pakistan is also start its local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine and more huge consignments of Chinese vaccine are reaching in country, she mentioned.

She urging citizens specially travelers and tourists to continue to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of the virus, adding, vaccines are very important to prevent the virus from spreading, but what is even more important is following SOPs.