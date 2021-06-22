UrduPoint.com
No Signs Of Tortures Found On Body Of Usman Kakar : Ziaullah Langove

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:05 PM

No signs of tortures found on body of Usman Kakar : Ziaullah Langove

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove along with Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday said according to postmortem reports of doctors, no signs of torturous had been found on the body of Ex, Senator Usman Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove along with Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday said according to postmortem reports of doctors, no signs of torturous had been found on the body of Ex, Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

They said that provincial government was trying to keep reality of death of Usman Kakar in front of public in the province because some element were creating negative propaganda on the death in order to achieve their interests.

They said the government had connected to the family member of the late Usman Kakar and assured them that the regime was ready to cooperate in that regard.

Provincial Minister Home Ziaullah Longove also expressed his sorrow over death of Usman Kakar, saying that he was great leader of the country and Balochistan.

He was a spokesman for the oppressed nations from his student life as a senator of the people of Balochistan in the upper house, he added saying the late Usman Kakar raised his voice for nation including Pashtun of the country.

He said that anti-national elements wanted to create misunderstandings on the death of Usman Khan Kakar adding the provincial government was in touch with the family of the late from day one and arrangements for his treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta were made.

But after consultation with family and party leaders, he was shifted to a private Karachi Hospital for further treatment by a private air ambulance as the Balochistan government did not have an air ambulance, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Buledi said that the death of Usman Khan Kakar was a tragedy for the people of the entire province, adding the late was an ideological man and a representative of the poor class of Balochistan.

The Health Department and doctors made arrangements for the treatment of Usman Khan Kakar, she said adding but at the insistence of his family, he was transferred to Karachi based hospital for treatment.

She said now the postmortem report had come from the doctors, negative propaganda should be ended, adding we shared in the grief of Usman Khan Kakar's family.

Usman Khan Kakar had highlighted the rights of people of Balochistan at every forum, she concluded.

