No Sincere People Left In PTI To Save Imran Khan: Vawda
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:47 PM
Senator while commenting on PTI's upcoming protest says nothing is going to happen on Nov 24
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) Former Federal Minister Senator Faisal Vawda said that there would be no release on November 24, as there are no sincere people left in the party to save the PTI founder. Instead, the party is full of compromised individuals.
While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that “nothing is going to happen on November 24,”.
Vawda said that the PTI leadership has collapsed internally. The drama being staged is only to secure Imran Khan’s release, but PTI members are gaining personal relief by bargaining Imran’s case.
He said whether 50,000 or 5 million people participate in the protest, it won’t make a difference. The November 24 protest call was given because charges are to be framed against the PTI founder on November 25.”
He further claimed, “Foreign interference is visible now. I agree with Imran Khan’s statement that external interference was present during the regime change. Suddenly, letters from Congress and other entities began surfacing, alleging human rights violations. To me, these so-called superpowers (the U.S.
) are nothing but zero powers, as they fail to notice the atrocities in Palestine. They should mind their own business, just as we don’t interfere in theirs.”
The former federal minister expressed his desire that the PTI founder’s imprisonment should not be used for the party’s benefit or financial gain.
“No one is left to save the PTI founder now. This is just a drama to exploit the poor masses,” he remarked.
Faisal Vawda also stated “Underground deals are being made. There are factions within PTI, and a specific group, along with their children, is making money. They are creating difficulties for the PTI founder. The party leadership is nowhere to be seen except in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All of them are submissive,”.
Vawda said that “The November 24 matter will turn out to be a bubble. No release will happen on November 24, and no MNA or MPA will even bring 50 people. The party is full of compromised individuals, with no sincere efforts to save the PTI founder.”
Commenting on General Faiz Hameed, Faisal Vawda said that “things are moving quickly in his case as well,”.
