No single case of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Not a single confirmed case of dengue was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), enhanced dengue surveillance was bearing fruits but there was need for extreme vigilance before the monsoon season.

In the last 24 hours, a cumulative total of 29,138 surveillance activities were undertaken and dengue larvae were identified at 10 spots. Targeted activities were being undertaken at hotspot areas including fumigation while dashboard is being monitored on regular basis.

So far Punjab has reported 45 confirmed patients since January 2021. Dengue surveillance needs further improvement and testing of suspected patients have been scaled up. Larvacidal activities in pre-monsoon time are of extreme importance.