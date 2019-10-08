No single dengue patient in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur division Nayyar Iqbal has said there was no single local dengue patient in all three districts of Bahawalpur, adding that 25 dengue patients admitted to Bahawalpur-based hospitals belonged to other areas which were out of the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division Nayyar Iqbal has said there was no single local dengue patient in all three districts of Bahawalpur , adding that 25 dengue patients admitted to Bahawalpur-based hospitals belonged to other areas which were out of the division.

Talking to journalists here, he said the dengue mosquito was not detected or reported in any district of Bahawalpur. He said the patients who were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital hailed from districts of other divisions. A total of 25 patients were admitted to dengue ward at Bahawalpur-based hospital and all of them belonged to areas which were out of Bahawalpur division, he said.

He said the management of Bahawalpur division formed 1171 indoors and 329 outdoor surveillance teams who launched anti-dengue campaign across Bahawalpur division. "Credit goes to the surveillance teams which ensured safety against dengue virus and resultantly, dengue was not reported in Bahawalpur division," he said.

He said that 1171 teams performed vector surveillance of 29375 houses on daily basis, respectively. "Indoors teams are comprising of female workers," he said. He added that 329 teams checked 9870 hot spots on daily basis. He said that emergency teams made at district and tehsil level under the supervision of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners had also been participating in anti-dengue drive.

He said that students at educational institutions were also being given awareness about dangers of dengue mosquito. He said that increase of coldness in weather would also help in killing of dengue mosquito. He said that 200 doctors and paramedics were given professional training to treat dengue patients.