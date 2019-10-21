UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Single Party Can Resolve Issue Faced By Country: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:45 PM

No single party can resolve issue faced by country: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Monday said no single political party could resolve the issues being faced by the country and all parties would have to join hands to overcome poverty, inflation and unemployment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Monday said no single political party could resolve the issues being faced by the country and all parties would have to join hands to overcome poverty, inflation and unemployment.

Talking to media here after meeting with the former President Asif Ali Zardari at Adiala Jail, Bilawal said PPP was not against the accountability but it must be done on merit.

Bilawal expressed concerns over the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari and demanded to provide him best health facilities.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Zardari's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and party spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present on the occasion.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in June in connection with money laundering and fake accounts case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Jail Money June Media All Best Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PPAF, AKRSPand KfW successfully installed 306 KW h ..

3 minutes ago

NAB forms six-member committee to address reservat ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Calls Netanyahu to Wish Him Happ ..

46 seconds ago

Lebanese President Calls for Lifting Banking Secre ..

48 seconds ago

French govt says new Brexit delay 'in nobody's int ..

50 seconds ago

1,577 pressure horns removed from vehicles during ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.