RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Monday said no single political party could resolve the issues being faced by the country and all parties would have to join hands to overcome poverty, inflation and unemployment.

Talking to media here after meeting with the former President Asif Ali Zardari at Adiala Jail, Bilawal said PPP was not against the accountability but it must be done on merit.

Bilawal expressed concerns over the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari and demanded to provide him best health facilities.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Zardari's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and party spokesman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present on the occasion.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in June in connection with money laundering and fake accounts case.